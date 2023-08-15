Russia’s Goryachkina defeats China’s Tan Zhongyi in 1st game of 2023 World Chess Cup semis

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia's Alexandra Goryachkina defeated on Tuesday China's Tan Zhongyi playing black pieces in the first game of the 2023 Women’s World Chess Cup semifinals in Azerbaijan.

In the other semifinal, Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk is playing against Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria and their first match ended with a draw. Muzychuk played with the white pieces.

Second games of the semifinals will be played on Wednesday and in case the score is tied after both games, tiebreaks will be held on Thursday.

The 2023 Women's Chess World Cup is a 103-player single-elimination chess tournament, the second edition of the Women's Chess World Cup, and it is taking place in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku between July 29 and August 22.