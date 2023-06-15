Swiss-based CAS registers IBA’s appeal against its status ban with IOC

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal from the International Boxing Association (IBA) against the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) recommendation to revoke the IBA’s official status with the body, the CAS press office said in a statement on Thursday.

On June 7, the IOC Executive Board recommended at the organization's session to revoke the official status of the International Boxing Association. An extraordinary session on this issue is scheduled to be held in an online format on June 22. The IOC Executive Committee, however, favors keeping the sport of boxing as part of the Olympic program.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered the appeal filed by the International Boxing Association (IBA) against the decision taken by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on 7 June 2023 to recommend to the IOC Session to withdraw the recognition of the IBA," the Swiss-based court’s statement reads.

"The IBA seeks the annulment of the decision to recommend the withdrawal of the IOC’s recognition of IBA. Together with its appeal, the IBA filed an urgent request to stay the execution of the recommendation until the Arbitral Panel renders its final award," according to the court’s statement.

"The arbitration procedure has commenced. Written submissions are being exchanged between the parties and the Arbitral Panel is being constituted. The President of the Appeals Arbitration Division, or her Deputy, will issue an Order on Provisional Measures with respect to the request to stay the execution of the Challenged Decision on or before 21 June 2023," the statement added.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.