Quebec City to host August fight card featuring Russian boxer Beterbiev versus UK’s Smith

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Canada’s Quebec City will host a title-defense bout in August between champion Russian boxer Artur Beterbiev and UK-based challenger Callum Smith, Russian fight promotion company Top Rank announced to TASS on Thursday.

"The Beterbiev-Smith bout will be held in Quebec City in August. The exact date will be announced later," a Top Rank spokesman told TASS.

Russia’s 38-year-old Beterbiev boasts an unblemished professional boxing career record of 19 wins, all of which were earned by knockouts. He is currently the champion in the World Light Heavy weight class (under 79.38 kg) for the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Confederation (WBC), and World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Great Britain’s Callum John Smith, aka "Mundo," is 33 years old and boasts a professional boxing record of 29 wins (21 by KO) and one defeat.