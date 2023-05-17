Rules on Russian weightlifters’ admittance to competitions reflect anti-Russian course

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The regulations issued by the international Weightlifting Federation on the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competition is a manifestation of the anti-Russian course imposed by the pro-Western agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On May 12, the Executive Board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) cleared athletes from Russia and Belarus for international competition under a neutral status, and with a number of other requirements. In particular, Russian weightlifters must compete in gray-colored outfits without any national symbols and they must also never speak out in support of the special military operation in Ukraine.

"We view the addition of such requirements as another manifestation of the anti-Russian course dictated by the pro-Western conjuncture," Zakharova told journalists, adding that such measures are akin to segregation.

"There is no reasonable explanation why athletes, who devoted their lives to training and sports, who abide by common Olympic and sports values, are barred from competition based on nationality," Zakharova added.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.