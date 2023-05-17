Russian Boxing Federation views 2023 Asian Games as option to qualify for 2024 Olympics

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) is considering the option of having the national team compete in the 2023 Asian Games as a path to qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Eduard Kravtsov, chairman of the RBF Coaching Council, told TASS on Wednesday.

"We will keep waiting for the IOC [the International Olympic Committee] decision regarding the team’s participation in the Olympics and the qualifying procedure [for the Games]," he said. "I believe that we will be able to do it [to qualify for the Olympics] by participating in the Asian Games."

"However, this does not mean that we prefer the easy path, because the [performance] level of athletes in Asia is much higher when compared to Europe," Kravtsov clarified.

According to earlier reports, athletes from Russia and Belarus were banned from participating in the European Games, which has the status of Olympic qualifiers. The 2023 European Games are scheduled to be hosted by the cities of Krakow and Malopolska in Poland between June 21 and July 22.

The 2023 Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8 of this year. The event was initially scheduled to be held last year at the same venue, but was rescheduled to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential for it to spread among people traveling to mainland China.

Ban on Russian boxers from international tournaments

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations in February 2022 to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in all continental and global tournaments.

In early March 2022, the International Boxing Association (IBA) barred boxers representing Russia from participating in international sports events. However, on October 5, 2022, the IBA Board of Directors reversed the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in international competitions.

After Tokyo’s turn hosting the Olympic flame at the 2020 Summer Games, it will travel next to Paris for the Summer Games in 2024, and then to Los Angeles in 2028. In 2021, at the 138th IOC session in Tokyo, Brisbane, Australia, was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments but only under certain conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov called these recommendations absolutely unacceptable as they would lead to a split in Russian sports. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the IOC’s recommendations as discriminatory.