MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Veronika Kudermetova defeated Zheng Qinwen of China to advance to the semifinal of the WTA Rome tennis tournament in Rome.

Kudermetova, seeded 11th, won 3:6, 6:3, 6:4. Zheng Qinwen was seeded 22nd.

In the semifinal, she will face either Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil or Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.