Russia’s Medvedev advances to 2023 Italian Open quarterfinals

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia’s top tennis player defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinal of the 2023 ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Italian Open, which runs from May 9-21 in Rome.

Medvedev, seeded third, won 6:2, 7:6 (7:3).

In the quarterfinal, he will face Yannick Hanfmann of Germnay, who defeated another Russian player Andrey Rublev earlier in the day with the score of 7:6 (7:5), 4:6, 6:3.

The 27-year old from Russia is currently ranked 3rd in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Rankings. In 2022, he was the number one ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks. He is the 2021 US Open Champion in addition to being the winner of 19 ATP tournaments. Also in 2021, he won the Davis Cup playing fro the Russian national team and won the ATP Cup.

The 2023 ATP 1000 Italian Open is a clay court event that takes place at the Foro Italico sports complex in Rome and offers over 7.7 million euros (some $8.4 million) in prize money.