Brazil’s R10 phygital football team goalkeeper hopes to take part in ‘Games of the Future’

KAZAN, May 17. /TASS/. Goalkeeper Luan Teles, representing the R10 phygital football team, established by World Champion Ronaldino, want to take part in the 2024 "Games of the Future" in Kazan, he told TASS during an international phygital football tournament Tuesday.

The fifth phygital games take place in Kazan between May 16 and 19, which include the international phygital football tournament involving 8 teams from 6 countries.

"Here, digital games and real football combine. And it is a totally new experience for us. And there is future for it. It is a new format of games, but, overall, it can become as popular as the Olympics," the goalkeeper said.

He noted that he would like his team to take part in the "Games of the Future."

The first-ever ‘Games of the Future’ will take place in Kazan in 2024. They will include new spots that combine modern technologies, digital environment and physical activity. This format implies use of newest achievements in cyber sport, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, IT and artificial intelligence. The tournament’s prize fund stands at $25 million.