Putin congratulates Russian boxers on winning gold at 2023 IBA World Boxing Championship

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to national boxers Sharabutdin Atayev and Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, who each won gold medals at the 2023 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship, the Kremlin’s website said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 2023 IBA (International Boxing Association) World Boxing Championship was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, between April 30 and May 14. Russia’s Atayev won the gold in the men’s under-86 kg weight category and Gadzhimagomedov took the gold in the under-92 kg weight category.

"Your determination, persistence, and self-confidence helped you achieve success and win the distinguished champion title for the second time," Putin said in his congratulatory message to Gadzhimagomedov.

"Undoubtedly, your triumph brought moments of sincere joy and pride to all Russians and boxing fans," Putin said, adding that he wished Gadzhimagomedov further accolades and all the best.

In his congratulatory message to Atayev, Putin called him a bright and talented representative of the national boxing school as the fighter displayed an ironclad will and outstanding fighting skills against serious contenders.

Moreover, Putin said that Atayev performed brilliantly and deserved his place at the top of the podium.

Gadzhimagomedov, 26, won the silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and is now the two-time IBA Men’s World Boxing Champion (2019, 2023). He also has one gold and two silver medals at the European boxing championships.

Atayev is 23 years old and is a two-time Russian champion. His best result at the World Championships was when he reached the quarterfinals round in 2021. Atayev also boasts an unblemished professional boxing record of four wins (three by KO).

Russian athletes participated in the 2023 World Championships in Tashkent without any limitations, under the national flag’s colors and competed to the tune of the national anthem.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.