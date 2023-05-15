Russian tennis stars Medvedev, Rublev through to round 4 of 2023 Italian Open

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s top tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev cleared Round 3 of the 2023 ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Italian Open on Monday, which runs from May 9-21 in Rome.

Medvedev, the 3rd-seed at the tournament, lost his first set on Monday against Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles, but then pulled himself together to beat the Spaniard in one hour and 54 minutes 3-6; 6-1; 6-3. The Russian will face the winner of the encounter between J.J. Wolf of the United States and Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the next round.

Andrey Rublev took down another Spaniard, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-6 (10-8); 6-3 and is now set to face off against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann, who defeated Marco Cecchinato earlier in the day 6-4; 4-6; 6-3.

The 2023 ATP 1000 Italian Open is a clay court event that takes place at the Foro Italico sports complex in Rome and offers over 7.7 million euros (some $8.4 million) in prize money.

In line with international tennis regulations, Russian tennis players are participating in the tournament under a neutral status.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.