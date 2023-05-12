World’s weightlifting body IWF clears Russia for int’l competition under neutral status

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has cleared athletes from Russia and Belarus for international competition under a neutral status, the IWF press office said in a statement on Friday.

"Following an online meeting of its Executive Board (EB) today, the IWF decided to endorse and apply the IOC’s ‘Recommendations for International Federations and international sports event organizers on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions,’" the statement reads

"These conditions relate to the eligibility criteria which athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport must adhere to in order to take part in IWF competitions, as well as the observance of their strict neutrality status during their participation in those events," according to the IWF’s statement.

"As part of this process, individual checks will be performed by independent agencies on all athletes and respective support personnel with Russian or Belarusian passports, who are aiming to take part in IWF competitions," the statement added.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.