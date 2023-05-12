Russian boxers Atayev, Gadzhimagomedov through to final of 2023 World Boxing Championship

TASHKENT, May 12. /TASS/. Russia's Sharabutdin Atayev and Muslim Gadzhimagomedov reached the finals of the 2023 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.

Atayev, fighting in the under-86 kg weight category reached the final of the tournament after defeating Rogelio Romero of Mexico in their semifinal bout.

Gadzhimagomedov, who competes in the under-92 kg weight category, defeated Uzbekistan’s Lazibek Mullazhonov in their semifinal match of the world championship.

The 2023 IBA (International Boxing Association) World Boxing Championships are held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan between April 30 and May 14.

Russian athletes participate in the 2023 World Championships in Tashkent without any limitations and they fly the national flag’s colors competing to the tune of the national anthem.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.