Russian sports chief lauds Paralympic Committee’s decision to reinstate RPC’s membership

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. A decision made by the Appeals Tribunal of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to reinstate the Russian Paralympic Committee’s (RPC) membership status with the IPC was the only just and true path, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Friday.

The Russian Paralympic Committee’s news service announced earlier in the day that the Appeals Tribunal of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has met an appeal from the RPC against its membership’s suspension with the global organization.

"RPC’s suspension was an illegitimate decision and the Appeals Tribunal of the IPC has proved it," Matytsin stated. "It was a low and indecent step that was unbecoming of the global organization’s sports body."

"Athletes were deprived of the right to participate in the Paralympics and in many other international tournaments," he said.

"Sports is their life. The task of international organizations is to provide them with equal conditions, instead of coming up with various [restrictive] criteria and barring them from international tournaments."

"The Russian Paralympic Committee has never violated its membership regulations within the IPC, therefore the IPC’s Appeals Tribunal came up with the only just and correct decision," Matytsin stated.

On November 16, 2022, the IPC Extraordinary General Assembly voted to suspend the RPC’s membership with the organization. The Russian Paralympic Committee filed a motion on December 26, 2022 against the IPC General Assembly’s ruling to suspend indefinitely Russian Para-athletes from international sports tournaments.

Russian Para-athletes were set to take part in the Beijing Paralympics in 2022 but the IPC decided to suspend them due to the situation in Ukraine. The IPC earlier temporarily suspended the RPC in August 2016 amid a doping scandal in Russian sports.

In 2019, the IPC restored the RPC’s membership on certain terms that Russia would be compelled to fulfill by December 31, 2022. Russian para-athletes were able to compete in the Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games in 2021 based on that decision.

RPC ongoing spat with IPC

On August 7, 2016, the International Paralympic committee (the IPC) decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 23, 2016 upheld the IPC’s ruling that came on the heels of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

Besides collectively punishing the Russian national team by banning it from the Rio Games, the IPC also decided to suspend the RPC’s membership in the international organization.

However, the team of Russian athletes, led by Rozhkov, was allowed to participate in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, where it finished in 4th place in the overall medals standings among the rest of the national participants.

Para athletes from Russia also participated in the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang on a neutral status, dubbed as the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA), as the RPC’s membership with the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) was suspended at that time.

Russia’s so-called ‘neutral’ team of Para athletes brought home a total of 24 medals in PyeongChang, including eight gold, 10 silver and six bronze, ranking second in the overall medal count at the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics, after the national team of the United States.