Russian Anti-Doping Agency inspectors collect up to 1,000 samples last month

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) collected a total of 996 doping samples from Russian athletes in April, a spokeswoman for the agency told TASS on Friday.

"The Russian Anti-Doping Agency collected 996 doping samples in April," she said.

According to TASS data, in the four-month period of 2023, RUSADA inspectors collected a total of 3,709 doping samples from national athletes (996 in April; 853 in March; 961 in February; 899 in January).

RUSADA Director General Veronika Loginova told TASS last December that the agency had met its target for 2022 on doping testing of athletes ahead of schedule, with the reported figure standing at over 11,000. In all, the agency collected 11,053 doping samples over the past year.

RUSADA inked a cooperation agreement with the Turkish anti-doping laboratory in March 2022, which had valid accreditation from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Under Russia’s limited air traffic with Europe, the agreement allowed RUSADA to conduct testing of athletes’ blood samples within the required period, as well as to carry on with its program on athletes’ biological passports.

WADA’s press office said in a statement on May 10 that RUSADA was still non-compliant with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency. "RUSADA will remain non-compliant until WADA has been able to verify that it fulfills each of the reinstatement conditions laid out by the CAS," the international anti-doping agency noted in its statement.

RUSADA-WADA case

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

In particular, CAS upheld WADA’s decision to declare RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. The court, however, ruled to cut the previously proposed four-year term of sanctions down to a period of two years.

The Swiss-based court said in a statement on December 17 that the CAS Panel "unanimously determined RUSADA to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC) in connection with its failure to transfer reliable LIMS data (Laboratory Information Management System) and underlying analytical data of the former Moscow Laboratory to WADA" in the period between 2012 and 2015.

According to the CAS decision as of December 17, 2020, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, as well as the Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also banned from being played at international sports events for the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this year.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to hold any international sports events for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions were announced to be in effect until December 2022.