Russia’s discus thrower Pishchalnikov slapped with 4-year ban over alleged doping abuse

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s seven-time champion in discus throw, Bogdan Pishchalnikov, has been suspended for a four-year period over violations of anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said in a statement on Thursday.

The Russian athlete was subjected to an in-competition urine doping control and tested positive for the banned substance dehydrochloromethyltestosterone ‘DHCMT.’

"Pursuant to Rule 40.6 of the IAAF Competition Rules, if it is established that ‘aggravating circumstances are present which justify the imposition of a period of Ineligibility greater than the standard sanction, then the period of Ineligibility otherwise applicable shall be increased up to a maximum of four years unless the Athlete or other Person can prove to the comfortable satisfaction of the hearing panel that he did not knowingly commit the anti-doping rule violation," the AIU stated.

Pishchalnikov’s four-year disqualification from all sports activities comes into force starting March 20, 2023. The AIU also ruled to cancel all sports records of the Russian athlete registered between July 15, 2012 and March 2023.

Russia’s 40-year-old Pishchalnikov participated in the 2008 Olympics in China and 2012 Summer Games in London. He officially wrapped up with his sports career in 2012.