Global fencing suffers 'blow’ after Russia’s Olympic champs barred — lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Barring Russia’s strongest fencers from international tournaments is a serious blow to the global development of the sport as a whole, a senior Russian lawmaker in charge of the sports agenda said on Thursday.

Russian Fencing Federation (FFR) President Ilgar Mamedov told TASS earlier in the day that the International Fencing Federation (FIE) had decided to bar several well-known Russian fencers from international competition, including Olympic champions Sofia Velikaya, Yana Yegoryan and Sofia Pozdnyakova.

"Athletes of such caliber are the driving force of the sport of fencing," Chairman of the State Duma (the lower house of the Russian parliament) Committee on Physical Culture and Sports Dmitry Svishchev said. "Such moves on behalf of the international federation [FIE] are a blow to the further development of the sport."

"It is not important who these athletes represent; what is important is that the decision is discriminatory," Svishchev added.

FFR President Mamedov stated earlier in the day that the federation "received the list of [Russian] saber-fencing athletes who the FIE has cleared to participate in international tournaments, and it contains no names that are familiar to the world of sports."

"Missing [from the list] are names like Pozdnyakova, Velikaya, Yegoryan, [Yelena] Nikitina, [Kamil] Ibragimov], [Veniamin] Reshetnikov, as well as the names of many other promising fencers," Mamedov stated.

President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov stated later that Russian fencers should take part in international tournaments only if they can do so under conditions that are equal to those enjoyed by athletes from other countries.

The decision to green-light Russian and Belarusian athletes for participation in international fencing competitions was made on March 10 at an extraordinary congress of the FIE, which was held in an online format. In late March, the Ukrainian Fencing Federation (UFF) lodged an appeal with the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the FIE’s ruling.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.