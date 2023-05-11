Kremlin slams FIE’s decision to bar Russian fencers from int’l tournaments

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Moscow views it as an unacceptable case of barring Russian athletes from global tournaments and blasts the International Fencing Federation’s (FIE) decision to sideline Russian fencers from upcoming competitions, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russian Fencing Federation (FFR) President Ilgar Mamedov told TASS earlier in the day that the International Fencing Federation (FIE) had decided to bar several well-known Russian fencers from international tournaments, including Olympic champions Sofia Velikaya, Yana Yegoryan and Sofia Pozdnyakova.

"We are very negative about such statements," Peskov said speaking at a news conference. "We consider it to be absolutely wrong in view of attempts to force political guidelines upon athletes in order for them to participate in international competitions and we oppose such recommendations."

According to Peskov, "athletes should have the right of defending their right to participate in [international] tournaments; defending their athletic honor and the sports honor of their country."

FFR President Mamedov stated earlier in the day that the federation "received the list of [Russian] saber-fencing athletes who the FIE has cleared to participate in international tournaments, and it contains no names that are familiar to the world of sports."

"One cannot see [on the list] the names of Pozdnyakova, Velikaya, Yegoryan, [Yelena] Nikitina, [Kamil] Ibragimov], [Veniamin] Reshetnikov, nor the names of many other promising fencers," Mamedov stated.

President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov stated later that Russian fencers should take part in international tournaments only if they can do so under conditions that are equal to those enjoyed by athletes from other countries.

"Our common stance remains steadfast, [that is,] our fencers will participate only based on an equal footing with athletes representing other countries, without any contrived and illegitimate parameters and other artificial obstacles," the ROC chief stated.

The decision to green-light Russian and Belarusian athletes for participation in international fencing sports competitions was made on March 10 at an extraordinary congress of the FIE, which was held in an online format. In late March, the Ukrainian Fencing Federation (UFF) lodged an appeal with the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the FIE’s ruling.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.