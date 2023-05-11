Global fencing body FIE bars three Russian Olympic champs from int’l tournaments

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has decided to bar several well-known Russian fencers from international tournaments, including Olympic champions Sofia Velikaya, Yana Yegoryan and Sofia Pozdnyakova, Russian Fencing Federation (FFR) President Ilgar Mamedov told TASS on Thursday.

"We have received the list of [Russian] saber-fencing athletes who the FIE has cleared to participate in international tournaments, and it contains no names that are familiar to the world of sports," Mamedov said.

"One cannot see [on the list] the names of Pozdnyakova, Velikaya, Yegoryan, [Yelena] Nikitina, [Kamil] Ibragimov], [Veniamin] Reshetnikov, nor the names of many other promising fencers," the FFR chief continued.

"The explanatory note to the letter stated that it was based on recommendations issued by the International Olympic Committee [IOC], while the FIE is abstaining from making any comments of its own on the issue," Mamedov noted.

"We are now waiting for the list [of eligible athletes] in the epee and foil competitions, as well as for the list of medical, coaching and other specialist staff," he said. "Afterwards, we will convene for a general session in order to get an understating of what to do next."

"I’m against splitting the Russian national team into the good ones and the bad ones, into favorable and unfavorable athletes. We are all mature adults and we will exchange opinions and come to common terms," Mamedov continued.

"The opinion I have voiced is purely of my own and, once I have resigned from the post of [FFR] president and head coach of the national team, I would not want to hear any talk behind my back about how I had somehow ruined somebody’s life and blocked someone’s path to the world of major league sports."

The decision to green-light Russian and Belarusian athletes for participation in international fencing sports competitions was made on March 10 at an extraordinary congress of the FIE, which was held in an online format. In late March, the Ukrainian Fencing Federation (UFF) lodged an appeal with the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the FIE’s ruling.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.