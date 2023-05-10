Over 190 Russian athletes sanctioned based on Moscow Anti-Doping Lab’s findings

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has penalized 195 Russian athletes based on data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory (LIMS) and samples retrieved from there, the agency’s press service reported on Wednesday.

Some 188 cases are under investigation while 77 athletes have already been charged.

The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) database contained athletes’ doping test results for 2012-2015. In January 2019, the data was handed over to WADA and the organization’s experts concluded it had been altered to conceal doping violations.

The Russian side insisted on its non-involvement which led to a lawsuit. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld WADA’s ruling but only partially agreed with its package of sanctions with regard to Russian sports which has been in effect until December 2022.