Russia’s anti-doping body RUSADA still non-compliant with WADA Code

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is still non-compliant with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the press office of the world’s governing anti-doping body said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The ExCo [the Executive Committee] received an update on the current status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which remains non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code," WADA’s statement reads. "This is related to the 2020 decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to declare RUSADA non-compliant and implement a number of consequences on Russian sport for a period of two years."

"RUSADA will remain non-compliant until WADA has been able to verify that it fulfills each of the reinstatement conditions laid out by the CAS," the statement added.

RUSADA-WADA case

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

In particular, CAS upheld WADA’s decision to declare RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. The court, however, ruled to cut the previously proposed four-year term of sanctions down to a period of two years.

The Swiss-based court said in a statement on December 17 that the CAS Panel "unanimously determined RUSADA to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC) in connection with its failure to transfer reliable LIMS data (Laboratory Information Management System) and underlying analytical data of the former Moscow Laboratory to WADA" in the period between 2012 and 2015.

According to the CAS decision as of December 17, 2020, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, as well as the Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also banned from being played at international sports events for the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this year.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to hold any international sports events for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions were announced to be in effect until December 2022.