ST. PETERSBURG, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg football club defeated Spartak Moscow 3-2 playing at home in the 26th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) on Sunday winning the national championship ahead of time.

The goals were scored by Claudinho (13’), Andrey Mostovoy (39') and Ivan Sergeyev (90+2’) of Zenit. Keita Balde (33’) and Quincy Promes (85’, on a penalty kick) scored for Spartak. From the 76th minute, Spartak played shorthanded after Alexis Duarte was flashed a red card.

The game was held on Sunday at the Gazprom Arena. After 26 games, Zenit gained 64 points and became unreachable for the runner-up CSKA Moscow FC with 50 points. Zenit became the champion of Russia for the fifth time in a row with a total of nine victories (2007, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). In 1984, the team won the USSR championship.