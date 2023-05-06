Head of China’s State Council meets IOC president, slams politicization of sports

BEIJING, May 6. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities oppose the politicization of sports and will promote their development to the benefit of all humankind, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said at a meeting with the International Olympic Committee’s) President Thomas Bach at the Zhongnanhai state residence on Saturday.

"China will never pause steps aimed at promoting the Olympic spirit. We are ready to cooperate with the IOC. We oppose the politicization of sports and will make an even greater contribution to the Olympic movement and to shaping humanity with a single destiny," the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website quotes Li as saying.

The head of the Chinese government recalled that since ancient times the Olympic Games have symbolized peace, solidarity and progress. He noted that even despite major changes and many serious challenges in the international arena the IOC "maintains the original [positive] attitude."

"The Olympic movement pushes forward in defiance of all difficulties. It plays a particularly important role in ensuring universal peace and stimulating the progress of human civilization," Li stated.