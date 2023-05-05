Germany cancels FIE World Cup stage in Bonn after Russians were cleared to participate

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Organizers of the men's upcoming (FIE) foil fencing World Cup stage in Bonn, Germany, canceled the competition because of its previous decision against allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes participating in international tournaments in a neutrals status, German’s Suddeutsche Zeitung daily reported on Friday.

"World Cup with Russian fencers would just be absurd," Gudrun Nettersheim, the head of Olympic Fencing Club of Bonn, told Suddeutsche Zeitung daily.

According to the daily, the tournament is slated to run between November 10 and 12, 2023.

The decision to green-light Russian and Belarusian athletes for participation in international fencing sports competitions was made on March 10 at an extraordinary congress of the FIE, which was held in an online format. In late March, the UFF lodged an appeal with the Swiss-based CAS against FIE’s ruling.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.