Over 150 Russian athletes to take part in Russian-Chinese Youth Summer Games this month

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation at the upcoming Russian-Chinese Youth Summer Games this month will be represented by 158 athletes in addition to 50 members from the coaching and accompanying staff, the Russian Sports Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The 9th annual Russian-Chinese Youth Summer Games are scheduled to be hosted by the Chinese city of Chongqing between May 21 and 27. The event will include eight sports disciplines, namely badminton, basketball, volleyball, handball, wrestling, swimming, football and rhythmic gymnastics.

"Our sports cooperation with China is based on the rich traditions of the two countries, mutual respect and commitment to the further development of elite sports, sports in general and university sports, athletic science, joint competitions and other [joint] events," the Russian Sports Ministry quoted its head Oleg Matytsin as saying.

"The 9th Russian-Chinese Youth Summer Games have been organized as part of the Cross Year of Russian-Chinese Cooperation in Physical Culture and Sports," Matytsin continued. "Last December, the 3rd edition of the Russian-Chinese Youth Winter Games were successfully held with the Russian national team winning 93 medals in seven sports disciplines."

"I am sure that the [Russian-Chinese Youth] Summer Games will become a landmark event for young athletes representing Russia and China and they will gain the necessary athletic competitive experience, while Russian-Chinese cooperation will continue to become stronger and be an example for the rest of the world," Matytsin stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on October 17, 2022 to hold the Year of Russian-Chinese cooperation in physical culture and sports in 2022 and 2023.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.