International Golf Federation clears Russia, Belarus for int’l tournaments

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The International Golf Federation (IGF) made a decision to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus participate in international golf tournaments under the federation’s authority, the IGF announced in a statement to TASS on Thursday.

"The [IGF] Board has considered the recently released IOC recommendations for International Federations and international sports event organizers on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions and determined the following for IGF events - Athletes with a Russian or a Belarusian passport must compete only as Individual Neutral Athletes," the statement reads.

"Any such Individual Neutral Athlete, like all the other participating athletes, must meet all anti-doping requirements applicable to them, as set out in the anti-doping rules of the IGF," the statement reads. "No flag, anthem, colors or any other identifications whatsoever of these countries be displayed at any sports event or meeting, including the entire venue."

"Athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies cannot compete. Support personnel who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies cannot participate," the IGF’s statement added.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.