Russian figure skater Valieva’s case to be heard after July — CAS press office

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. All parties involved in the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who is suspected of violating anti-doping rules, agreed to extend the usual deadlines for preparation for the court hearing in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the final date of the trial will be announced later, the CAS press office said in a statement for TASS on Thursday.

Earlier, it was reported that Valieva’s case was likely to be heard by CAS in August.

"The exchange of written submissions is ongoing," the CAS press service’s statement for TASS reads. "All parties have agreed to extend the usual time limits for this phase."

"The hearing date will be determined at a later stage, once the lists of witnesses and experts will have been filed," according to the statement.

"It is unlikely that the hearing will take place prior to August 2023. Once it has been set, the hearing date will be announced officially on the CAS website," the statement added.

The CAS press office announced in a statement on April 23 that it had decided to consolidate the appeals from WADA, RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) and the ISU (the International Skating Union) into a single proceeding concerning the alleged doping case involving Valieva.

Valieva, who is now 17 years old, was the youngest participant at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the age of 15. The figure skater was trained by Russia’s renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze and was later accused of taking banned performance-enhancing substances.

Valieva’s suspected doping case

On February 14, 2022, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

The International Testing Agency announced on February 11, 2022, that Valieva’s doping sample, collected on December 25, 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, returned a positive result for a banned substance, trimetazidine. This triggered the postponement of the awards ceremony for the 2022 Olympic team competition, won by Russia.

RUSADA imposed a provisional suspension on Valieva on February 8, 2022, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and it was granted the following day. The previous decision on the provisional suspension was voided by the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) filed appeals against this decision but the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected them on February 14, 2022. The Russian skater was permitted to compete in the individual Olympic competition and finished fourth.