Russia’s Karatsev through to semifinals of 2023 ATP Madrid Open tennis tournament

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev defeated on Thursday Zhang Zhizhen of China in the quarterfinals match of the 2023 Madrid Open tournament in Spain.

The Russian reached his first ATP Masters 1,000 series semifinal with the straight sets win over Zhang Zhizhen - 7-6 (7-3); 6-4.

Karatsev, who plays under a neutral status at ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tournaments, is now set to face in the semifinals of the 2023 Madrid Open the winner of the quarterfinals match between Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

"I am happy with my condition. Back to the top level," ATP’s official website quoted Karatsev as saying after his win over Zhang Zhizhen.

"Playing well and feeling well. From the qualifying, match by match, it has got harder, so mentally you have to be there more," the Russian tennis player continued. "Because your opponent doesn't give you any free points so you have to be there yourself. The important thing is now recover well."

The 29-year-old Russian is the winner of three ATP tournaments and his best result playing at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching the semifinal round of the 2021 Australian Open.

Karatsev, who is currently ranked 121st in the ATP Rankings is also the silver medal winner of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in mixed doubles (played in pair with Russia’s Yelena Vesnina). Playing for the Russian national team he is the winner of the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup.

"I started the year inside the Top 100 then I dropped and lost some matches. You have to keep going and believe and I have a team behind me that is always supporting me and believing in me," Karatsev added speaking after his match with Zhang in Spain.

The 2023 Madrid Open is played on outdoor clay courts between April 25 and May 7 and has 7.7 million euros (some $8.5 million) in prize money up for grabs.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.