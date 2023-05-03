International Cycling Union clears Russian, Belarusian riders for int’l races

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The International Cycling Union (UCI) has decided to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus participating in international tournaments, UCI’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The UCI approves IOC recommendations of 28 March 2023 concerning the participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports in international competitions, and adapts its directives on their participation in events on the UCI International Calendar," according to the statement.

The statement reads that he UCI ruled to "authorize, under strict conditions, the participation of athletes of Russian and Belarusian sporting nationality in events on the UCI International Calendar, including UCI World Cup and UCI Nations Cup events and UCI World Championships, as ‘neutral individual athletes,’ without them having any involvement or association with the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, their National Federation or National Olympic Committee."

"Any person wishing to obtain the status of ‘neutral individual athlete’ will have to apply to the UCI within the framework of a procedure which will lead, if the conditions are met, to the issue of this status by the UCI," the statement continued. "The possibility of participating in international competitions as a ‘neutral individual athlete’ will become effective from June 1."

The International Cycling Union also stated in its statement that for ‘neutral individual athletes’ there should be "no contractual or other link with the army of the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, or with any state security agency."

There should also be "no communication around Russia or Belarus by not associating in any way with flags, emblems, anthems or any other symbols of the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus," according to the statement.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

On March 1, 2022, the International Cycling Union (UCI) suspended athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in the federation’s tournaments.

However, at its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.