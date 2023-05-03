Former Ukrainian biathlon athlete Bekh granted Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s former biathlon athlete Yekaterina Bekh has been granted the Russian citizenship, a Russian sports official told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yekaterina took the oath today," Alexey Nuzhdov, the head of the Moscow Region Biathlon Federation, stated.

Bekh is 24 years old and before joining the Ukrainian national team she had been on the extended roster of Russia’s national junior team. In 2022, the biathlete was expelled from the Ukrainian national team, right after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

In August last year, she was included on the roster of the Moscow Region’s team. Last November, Bekh was granted the Russian residence permit.