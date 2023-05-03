CAS registers appeal from Ukrainian Fencing Federation against Russia’s participation

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal from the Ukrainian Fencing Federation (UFF) against a decision of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) to allow the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in international tournaments, the CAS press office said in a statement to TASS on Wednesday.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered the procedure CAS 2023/A/9522 Fencing Federation of Ukraine v. International Fencing Federation (FIE)," the statement reads.

"The arbitration is at an early stage. No further information is available at this time," the statement added.

The decision to green-light Russian and Belarusian athletes for participation in international fencing sports competitions was made on March 10 at an extraordinary congress of the FIE, which was held in an online format. In late March, the UFF lodged an appeal with the Swiss-based CAS against FIE’s ruling.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.