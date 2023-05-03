WADA refuses to comment on Russian athlete Valieva’s case until CAS brings its verdict

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has no intentions of making any commentaries regarding the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the press office of WADA announced to TASS on Wednesday.

"The case in question is pending and so WADA is unable to comment at this time," WADA’s press service stated.

The CAS press office announced in a statement on April 23 that it decided to consolidate the appeals from WADA, RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) and the ISU (the International Skating Union) into a single proceeding concerning the alleged doping case of Valieva.

Valieva, who is now 17 years old, was the youngest participant at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the age of 15. The figure skater was trained by Russia’s renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze and was later accused of taking banned performance enhancing substances.

Valieva’s suspected doping case

On February 14, 2022, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

The International Testing Agency announced on February 11, 2022, that Valieva’s doping sample, collected on December 25, 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, returned a positive result for a banned substance, trimetazidine. This triggered the postponement of the awards ceremony for the 2022 Olympic team competition, won by Russia.

RUSADA imposed a provisional suspension on Valieva on February 8, 2022, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and it was granted the following day. The previous decision on the provisional suspension was voided by the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) filed appeals against this decision but the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected them on February 14, 2022. The Russian skater was permitted to compete in the individual Olympic competition and finished fourth.