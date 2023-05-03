RUSADA reports 77 cases of 'availability for testing' rule’s violations to date this year

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Doping-control inspectors from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) reported 77 cases of violations by national athletes regarding the ‘availability for testing’ rule, according to RUSADA documents obtained by TASS on Wednesday.

According to the provided documents, in the period between January and April RUSADA inspectors reported 61 instances of doping tests skipped by athletes and 16 cases of athletes’ failure to provide information about their whereabouts.

An athlete can be suspended from tournaments and training camps if the availability rule is breached three times. As of May 3, 11 Russian athletes are under suspensions on this score.

The agency reported earlier that over the past year RUSADA’s inspectors unveiled 375 cases of violations by national athletes over the ‘availability for testing’ rule.

In line with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the All-Russia Anti-Doping Regulations, each athlete on the registered testing pool must provide detailed information about their whereabouts via the ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) and ensure their availability for doping test procedures.