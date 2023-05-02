Decision on Russia’s participation in 2024 Olympics expected after July 26 — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, May 2. /TASS/. A decision regarding Russian athletes’ participation in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris should be handed down some time after July 26, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Tuesday.

"A decision regarding the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Olympics will not be made before July 26, 2023," Matytsin said, speaking at a governmental meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international events, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports competitions.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.

After Tokyo hosted the Olympic flame at the Summer Games in 2020, it is now slated to travel to Paris for the Summer Games in 2024, and then on to Los Angeles in 2028. In 2021, at the 138th session of the IOC in Tokyo, Brisbane, Australia, was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.