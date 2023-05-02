Bill on Games of the Future to be submitted to Duma within days

ST. PETERSBURG, May 2. /TASS/. A bill on holding the Games of the Future in Kazan will be submitted to the State Duma within a week, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with government members on Tuesday.

"Our country has held all major international competitions in the last decade, which have been recognized as the best in history," Chernyshenko told Putin. "Thanks to your support, a new international sports movement has recently been created. It is completely outside politics and not regulated by the existing international organizations - the Games of the Future. On April 29 you started the countdown 300 days ahead of this tournament. As you stressed, these Games, at the intersection of classical sports and cybersport, are designed to strengthen understanding and friendship among nations."

Chernyshenko said that preparations for the Games of the Future, to be held in February 2024, were actively underway.

"Qualifying competitions have already been held in 11 of the 16 disciplines," he said. "Teams from 13 countries have taken part in them. The next qualifying competition will be held on the platform of the Russia-Islamic World forum in Kazan on May 18-19. It will be a digital football biathlon with eight teams participating, including Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

According to Chernyshenko, over 50 countries had confirmed their readiness to take part in the Games of the Future, and some 60 countries are holding consultations regarding the possibility of their participation. To support this sport, an All-Russia Federation of Phygital Sports was registered in February. Olympic champion in sports gymnastics Nikita Nagorny was elected its president.

"Together with State Duma members we have developed a bill on holding the Games of the Future. It will be submitted for consideration this week. Please support it," Chernyshenko concluded.

"All right, thank you. Let's do that," replied Putin.

The first cybersport Games of the Future will be held in new disciplines combining modern technology, a digital environment and physical activity. The competition format involves the use of the latest developments in cybersport, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, information technology and artificial intelligence. The prize fund of the competition will be $25 million. The Games of the Future will bring together more than 2,000 professional athletes who will compete in 16 disciplines.