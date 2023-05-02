Some 180 Russians may take part in 2024 Olympics if they are cleared — sports minister

ST. PETERSBURG, May 2. /TASS/. Some 180 Russian athletes may participate in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in case they are greenlighted to take part in the major international sports competition and successfully clear the qualifiers, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Tuesday.

"If our athletes successfully clear the qualifying tournaments and the [participation] requirements] are not significantly amended, the maximum number of Russia’s participants in the [2024] Olympic Games is expected to stand at about 180 athletes," Matytsin said at a government meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In this regard, we consider it necessary to continue dialogue with international sports organizations and to defend our interests with the help of our friendly countries," the sports minister added.