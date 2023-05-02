Russian sports minister calls for holding more events involving partner countries

ST. PETERSBURG, May 2. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin wants more events to be held in the country with the participation of athletes from partner countries.

"We suggest intensifying the practice of holding competitions in an open format with invitations for partner countries," he said on Tuesday during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the government.

"We continue to implement your instructions to hold the World Friendship Games in the fall of 2024. We think it necessary to make maximal use of the resources of both Russian and international public and government organizations to ensure that the Games, which are to become a regular event, be successfully held. Please support our proposals," Matytsin said.

On March 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral status, although they would still be barred from team events. In addition, athletes must not be supporters of the special military operation or be affiliated with the armed forces or national security agencies.