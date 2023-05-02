World sports functionaries often neglect Olympic principles — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, May 2. /TASS/. International sports functionaries often disregard the principles of Olympism, thus harming the Olympic movement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the Russian government on Tuesday.

"Our athletes take part in international sports competitions and plan to participate in various international events. Now I will not talk about what and how international sports functionaries, who often, unfortunately, disregard the principles of Olympism, do in this respect. It’s a matter of their conscience. They harm the international sports movement," the president said.

At the same time, Putin stressed that sports should serve as a link between nations and countries, "the more so at a time of conflicts."

He asked Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matitsyn how the overall situation in sports and in the organization of international competitions was developing.