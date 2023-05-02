International Judo Federation bars eight Russians from 2023 World Championship

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. The International Judo Federation (IJF) has refused eight athletes and delegate members of the Russian national team to participate in the 2023 World Judo Championship in Doha, the IJF’s press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The IJF Executive Committee has received the list of proposed participants and has commissioned independent background checks on the athletes and delegates to ensure both their place of employment and any social media interactions," regarding their stance on Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

"After conducting thorough background investigations, eight members of the delegation were rejected from participation following the Executive Committee vote," the statement reads. "The decision was made in accordance with the IJF's rules, policies and commitment to fair play."

The IJF’s statement also stated that: "The Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation has voted to permit neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the World Judo Championships 2023 in Doha, Qatar, as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN)."

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin earlier stated that allowing Russian athletes to participate in the 2023 World Judo Championship, which is scheduled to be hosted by Doha on May 7-14, under a neutral status was an act of discrimination.

In September 2022, the IJF Executive Committee ruled to suspend the participation of all athletes from Russia and Belarus in international judo tournaments supervised by the IJF.

The IOC recommended on March 28 that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral status, although they would still be barred from team events. In addition, athletes must not be supporters of the special military operation or be affiliated with the armed forces or national security agencies.

