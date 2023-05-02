Russian anti-doping watchdog RUSADA collects over 2,860 doping samples to date this year

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has collected doping samples by testing domestic athletes competing in 49 various sports disciplines since the start of the year, according to RUSADA documents obtained by TASS on Tuesday.

According to the documents, Russia’s anti-doping watchdog carried out 2,544 doping tests between January 1 and April 28, collecting a total of 2,867 doping samples from athletes competing in 49 different sports. The anti-doping testing procedures were carried out in 13 different countries, including Russia.

In 2022, RUSADA carried out 10,522 anti-doping inspections in 62 various sports disciplines in 28 countries to collect 11,053 doping samples.