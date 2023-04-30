Russian chess players to compete for world championship again, Kremlin Spokesman says

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Ian Nepomniachtchi is a brilliant chess player, but his adversary from China Ding Liren was stronger today, and congratulations to the winner are in order, Kremlin Spokesman, Chairman of the Russian Chess Federation Board of Trustees Dmitry Peskov told TASS Sunday.

On April 30, Ding Liren defeated Nepomniachtchi in the fourth tie break game, winning the title of the World Chess Champion. The 14 classic games and 3 tie break games all ended in a tie.

"Nepomniachtchi, like the entire constellation of our chess players, is a brilliant athlete, a brilliant chess player. And, of course, all of them contribute greatly to development of world chess. But chess is a sport, a unique sport. Our Chinese comrade was stronger today, let us cheer for him, congratulate him," Peskov said.

"Our chess players will try to win world championship next time. It is a never-ending process," the official said.

Peskov added that the Russian chess school is one of the main and the most advanced in the world, and there is every reason to be proud of Russian chess players.