Russian canoeists allowed to compete as neutral athletes

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The International Canoe Federation (ICF) has allowed Russians and Belarusians to participate in international contests as neutral athletes, the press service said in a statement.

"The International Canoe Federation (ICF) board has made the decision to allow eligible Russian and Belarusian athletes who are not in support of their state’s actions in Ukraine to compete as individual neutral athletes. The decision was taken after extensive consultations within the international canoeing community and consideration of concerns expressed by event organizers," the statement reads.

An independent panel will be set up to consider all applications from Russian and Belarusian athletes wishing to compete as neutral athletes, the organization said, adding that the ICF Board would maintain the ban on all Russian and Belarussian canoe officials, and that the officials would not be allowed to sit in any official capacity or at ICF event.