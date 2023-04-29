Over 50 countries show interest in taking part in Games of Future, deputy PM says

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. More than 50 countries have already confirmed their interest in participating in the Games of the Future, as more than 100 countries are expected to take part, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told journalists on Saturday.

The Games of the Future will take place in Kazan from February 23 to March 2, 2024.

"We see huge interest. The Foreign Ministry is working on invitations. Over 50 countries have already confirmed their interest in taking part in the Games. We are convinced there will be more, as we project over 100 participating countries," Chernyshenko said.

"We invite everyone to come to Kazan in May, where the competitions in five disciplines will be continued. Fifteen countries are taking part in them, so we will have a success," he added.

The fifth Phygital Games, or a test competition in the run up to the Games of the Future, will be held in May.

As part of the preparations for the Games of the Future, Russia has organized the Phygital Games. The first Phygital Games were held on September 21-23, 2022, the second - from November 24 through December 10, 2022, the third - on February 5-11, and the fourth - on March 9-10.

The first cybersport Games of the Future will consist of new disciplines using advanced technology, the digital environment and physical activity. The competitions are designed to use the cutting-edge developments in cybersports, robotics, both augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR), information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The tournament offers $25 million in prize money.