Deputy PM, Tatarstan’s head launch countdown to Games of Future 2024

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Tatarstan’s head Rustam Minnikhanov have launched the countdown to the Games of the Future 2024 in a ceremony on Moscow’s Manezh Square on Saturday.

The indicator counts down to the start of the tournament that will kick off in 300 days, on February 23 and will end on March 2. Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, will host the event.

The first cybersport Games of the Future will consist of new disciplines using advanced technology, the digital environment and physical activity. The competitions are designed to use the cutting-edge developments in cybersports, robotics, both augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR), information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The tournament offers $25 million in prize money.

The Games of the Future will bring together more than 2,000 professional athletes who will compete in 16 disciplines.