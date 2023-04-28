Russian Olympic athletes urge IOC to lift restrictions on int’l tournaments participation

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Athletes Commission of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to let athletes from Russia and Belarus compete in international competitions without any additional conditions or restrictions, ROC’s statement said on Friday.

"We believe the proposed reintegration and admission criteria are excessive and discriminatory - by nationality and by passport, by discipline and sport, and by affiliation to certain entities developing sports for decades in most post-soviet states," the statement reads.

"Similar system of athletes support is a common thing in many other countries, but in this particular case it is only used as a ground to exclude athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports," according to the ROC Athletes Commission’s statement.

"Depriving athletes of their national identity, of an opportunity to compete in team and group events, as well as sanctioning them just because of a contract with a sports club providing legal labor guarantees - all of this constitutes a gross violation of the principle of equality, which is fundamental not only to the concept of Olympism, but also in humanitarian, universal sense, in the International Law," the statement reads.

The statement added that the ROC Athletes Commission "fully upholds the position voiced by ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov that the proposed ‘neutral status’ for a competitor is an obvious discrimination on the basis of nationality and blatant application of double standards in sports."

According to the statement from the ROC Athletes Commission: "Today we, the members of the ROC Athletes’ Commission, would like to address once again the IOC leadership and the entire Olympic community."

"Earlier this month we all celebrated the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace," the statement continued.

"The holiday is intended to remind us of common values and the historic mission of sport to make people’s lives better and to serve as an example of unity, where there is no place for inequality, discrimination, political disagreements and violation of participants’ rights."

"We advocate for this kind of world of sport, for the integral Olympic movement based on mutual respect. At the same time we demand an objective assessment of the obviously anti-Russian actions promoted by certain stakeholders; we demand that such discriminatory practices are abandoned under the IOC leadership," the statement carried on.

"We are convinced that reintegration of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the international competitions should be implemented only on the basis of equality with all other participants of the Olympic movement, without additional conditions, prescriptions, restrictions and criteria that destroy the Olympic movement and depreciate the letter and spirit of the Olympic Charter," the statement added.

The IOC recommended on March 28 that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral status, although they would still be barred from team events. In addition, athletes must not be supporters of the special military operation or be affiliated with the armed forces or national security agencies.

