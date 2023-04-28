Moscow works on its stance regarding IOC’s restrictions against Russian athletes — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Moscow is currently formulating its position on the restrictions imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in regard to Russian athletes, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As for the IOC [restrictive] recommendations - they are now being thoroughly analyzed, and we are currently working out our approach regarding this issue," Peskov told journalists.

The IOC recommended on March 28 that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral status, although they would still be barred from team events. In addition, athletes must not be supporters of the special military operation or be affiliated with the armed forces or national security agencies.

After Tokyo hosted the Olympic flame at the Summer Games in 2020, it is now slated to travel to Paris for the Summer Games in 2024, and then on to Los Angeles in 2028. In 2021, at the 138th session of the IOC in Tokyo, Brisbane, Australia, was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.