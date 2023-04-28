Russian athletes win five gold medals on Day 6 of 2023 ALBA Games in Venezuela

CARACAS, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s national team garnered eight medals (five gold and three silver) on Day 6 of the 2023 ALBA Games in Venezuela, which are being held under the auspices of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).

Two gold medals went to Russian karate fighters, namely Danila Mikhailichenko (men’s under-67 kg weight category) and Anna Rodina (women’s under-61 kg weight category).

Russian weightlifter Kristina Novitskaya brought home the gold in the women’s under-55 kg weight category, while Gevorg Serobyan snatched the silver in men’s weightlifting (under-73 kg weight category).

Russia is currently third in the overall medal standings at the 2023 ALBA Games, boasting 17 gold, 11 silver and three bronze medals. It follows top-notch Venezuela (193 gold; 199 silver; 173 bronze medals) and second-ranked Cuba (56 gold; 44 silver; 43 bronze).

The roster of the Russian national squad at the 2023 ALBA Games is made up of 48 athletes who are competing for medals in a variety of events, including boxing, beach volleyball, karate, table tennis, trampoline, weightlifting and rhythmic gymnastics.

In late February, Venezuela’s Minister of Popular Power for Youth and Sports, Mervin Maldonado, invited Russian athletes to participate in the 2023 ALBA Games. The invitation was extended personally by Maldonado to Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin during their bilateral meeting on February 22.

The ALBA Games consist of 35 events hosted by Venezuela between April 21 and 29. As many as 3,500 athletes representing 11 countries are taking part in the competition. Venezuela last hosted the ALBA Games in 2011.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) was established on December 14, 2004 at the initiative of then-President of Venezuela Hugo Chavez and the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro. ALBA’s 10 member states are Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Venezuela.