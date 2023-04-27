Russia’s teen prodigy Andreeva knocks Brazil’s Maia out of 2023 Madrid Open

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Mirra Andreeva defeated world No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil on Thursday in the 2nd Round of the 2023 WTA (the Women’s Tennis Association) Madrid Open tennis tournament.

The 15-year-old Russian tennis player beat her Brazilian opponent in straight sets 7-6 (8-6); 6-3 and now awaits the winner of the match between Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic and Poland’s Magda Linette in the next round.

The WTA press office quoted Andreeva as saying after her win over Maia: "Yes, I'm a bit surprised [to be in the third round] but also everyone was telling me they are playing the same level as you, they are just more consistent. Their mental level is different but the game-level is almost the same."

Andreeva is playing under a neutral status at international tournaments, she is currently ranked 194th in the WTA Rankings and, according to official statistics provided by the WTA, "she became the seventh youngest player since 2000 to defeat a Top 20 opponent before the age of 16."

The 2023 Madrid Open tennis tournament is played on clay courts in Spain between April 25 and May 7 and has over $7.6 million in prize money up for grabs. The tournament’s reigning champion, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, is not participating in this year’s event due to a previously sustained injury.

Speaking after the match, Andreeva compared her game to Jabeur's.

"You don't have to play fast because I'm pretty good at keeping the fast rhythm and I can compare my game to maybe Ons Jabeur because I change the rhythm a lot, I play with topspin," Andreeva said. "I do drop shots a lot also and I change the rhythm."

The only Russian female tennis players to win the Madrid Open tennis championship are Dinara Safina (in 2009) and Maria Sharapova (in 2014).

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.