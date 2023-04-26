Shooting federation ISSF may allow Russia at int’l competitions on certain grounds

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Executive Committee of the International Sports Shooting Federation (ISSF) has ruled to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in international events under a neutral status, the ISSF’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the ISSF Executive Committee (ExCo) members "fully support all measures and sanctions imposed by the IOC [the International Olympic Committee] against athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus."

"At the same time, the ExCo supports the arguments mentioned by the IOC with respect to the proposed return of athletes… The ExCo agreed to create an Ad Hoc Commission to explore the timeline for the return of these athletes under strict conditions of eligibility," according to the ISSF.

"The ExCo further expressed the need for a clear commitment from the ISSF member associations in Russia and Belarus to cooperate with the process by providing information on athletes, when requested in course of the review process," the statement added.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments but only under certain conditions.

Athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov called these recommendations absolutely unacceptable as they would lead to a split in Russian sports. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the IOC’s recommendations as discriminatory.

