Red tape forces Russian female fencers to skip Olympic qualifiers at 2023 FIE Grand Prix

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian female fencers will have to skip the 2023 FIE (International Fencing Federation) Grand Prix in Seoul, which has been designated as a 2024 Olympics qualifying tournament, Ilgar Mamedov, president of the Russian Fencing Federation (FFR), told TASS on Wednesday.

The 2023 FIE Grand Prix in sabre fencing in Seoul, South Korea, is scheduled to run on April 27-29, with the event given the status of a qualifying tournament for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"We will not be participating in the [2023 FIE] Grand Prix in Seoul due to some bureaucratic snafus and foot-dragging on the part of the International Fencing Federation," Mamedov stated.

"We are sending a letter today requesting that all qualifying points of this tournament be cancelled since we are unable to take part in it," he said.

"We did everything in due time, as they had instructed us previously," Mamedov continued. "We repeatedly warned them, however, that it would be impossible for us to participate if they continued to drag the process out."

"We were assured, however, that everything was all right, that we should not worry and that we would be eligible by the deadline. However, we are now seeing the exact opposite result," the FFR president added.

The decision to green-light Russian and Belarusian athletes for participation in international fencing sports competitions was made on March 10 at an extraordinary congress of the FIE, which was held in an online format.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.