Russian Olympic chief urges IOC to get tough toward impingement on independence of sports

MINSK, April 26. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is demanding that its parent organization, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), take a tougher stance against moves by Western countries aimed at impinging on the autonomy and independence of sports, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Wednesday.

"We consider this to be a gross violation of the Olympic Charter and demand that the IOC react promptly to statements such as those made by certain Western governments," Pozdnyakov told journalists.

"We are faced with blatant interference in the autonomous status of sports, which must be safeguarded by the International Olympic Committee," the ROC president stated. "We hope to hear the toughest possible reaction on behalf of the IOC regarding this issue."

In February of this year, more than 30 countries, including Great Britain, the United States, Japan and a number of EU member states, spoke out in favor of banning athletes representing Russia and Belarus from participating in international sports competitions. Some countries voiced their intention to boycott the Olympic Games should Russian and Belarusian athletes be allowed to compete in them.

The IOC stated at that time that governments must not interfere in or impinge upon the autonomy of the world of sports; otherwise, it may cease to exist in its present form. The IOC also expressed hope that countries would not boycott the (2024 Summer Olympic) Games, because previous boycotts had ultimately produced no positive results.

The IOC recommended on March 28 that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral status, although they would still be barred from team events. In addition, athletes must not be supporters of the special military operation or be affiliated with the armed forces or national security agencies.

On March 31, Oleg Nemchinov, a member of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee’s executive board and a government minister, said that Ukrainian athletes would not take part in any qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics in which Russians were participating.

On April 14, Ukrainian lawmaker Zhan Belenyuk published a decree issued by the country’s Youth and Sports Ministry banning Ukrainian athletes from participating in events where Russians and Belarusians are also taking part. Any sports federations found to have violated the decree would be cut off from state funding.

After Tokyo hosted the Olympic flame at the Summer Games in 2020, it is now slated to travel to Paris for the Summer Games in 2024, and then on to Los Angeles in 2028. In 2021, at the 138th session of the IOC in Tokyo, Brisbane, Australia, was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.